Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) Comparing side by side

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72

In table 1 we can see Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 36.05% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited has weaker performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Tottenham Acquisition I Limited.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.