Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Contrasting side by side

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.20
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 22.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tottenham Acquisition I Limited
|0.29%
|0.98%
|6.31%
|0%
|0%
|3.84%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.49%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|2.49%
|7.52%
|2.59%
For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.
Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
