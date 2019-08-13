Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Contrasting side by side

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 62.23% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s shares. Competitively, Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has 22.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.49% 0.49% 0.47% 2.49% 7.52% 2.59%

For the past year Tottenham Acquisition I Limited was more bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. beats Tottenham Acquisition I Limited on 2 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.