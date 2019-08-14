Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) Comparing side by side

Both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 50.55% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 17.85% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.