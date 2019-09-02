Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (TOTA) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:TOTA) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.55% of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited shares and 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares. Tottenham Acquisition I Limited’s share held by insiders are 17.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tottenham Acquisition I Limited 0.29% 0.98% 6.31% 0% 0% 3.84% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited beats on 2 of the 3 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology, media, telecom, education, e-commerce, health-care, and consumer goods industries with primary operations in Asia. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.