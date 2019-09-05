Toth Financial Advisory Upped Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $3.48 Million; Gravity CO LTD. – American Depositary Shares EA (GRVY) Shorts Up By 12.97%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 46974% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 46,974 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 47,074 shares with $3.50 million value, up from 100 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $115.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $96.11. About 12.94 million shares traded or 76.29% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 09/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS FORMER CEO ORIN SMITH DIED MARCH 1; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 29/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — APNewsBreak: Judge rules Starbucks, other coffee sellers must include cancer warnings on coffee…; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too

Gravity CO LTD. – American Depositary Shares EA (NASDAQ:GRVY) had an increase of 12.97% in short interest. GRVY’s SI was 33,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.97% from 29,300 shares previously. With 75,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Gravity CO LTD. – American Depositary Shares EA (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s short sellers to cover GRVY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 48,271 shares traded. Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) has risen 80.46% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 80.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GRVY News: 08/05/2018 – ALCKMIN:BRAZIL SOCIETY NOT AWARE OF GRAVITY OF FISCAL SITUATION; 27/04/2018 – Trilobites: This Fungus Borrowed From Ancient Bacteria to Defy Gravity; 13/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Ant-i Gravity; 07/03/2018 – VIVID GAMES SA VVD.WA – PLANS PREMIERE OF ‘GRAVITY RIDER’ GAME FOR AUG. 2018; 15/03/2018 – Gravity Benefits Inc. Aligns with OneDigital Health and Benefits; 14/03/2018 – Theresa May: Russian Response Has Demonstrated ‘Complete Disdain’ for Gravity of Events in U.K; 25/04/2018 – GE CEO: BUSINESS UNITS `NEED TO BE THE CENTER OF GRAVITY’; 23/05/2018 – Anti-Gravity Yoga Class Takes Warrior Workouts to New Heights; 19/03/2018 – FRANCE’S LE MAIRE SAYS NO TENSION AT G20 SUMMIT, BUT CONSCIOUSNESS OF THE GRAVITY OF THE MOMENT; 27/03/2018 – Techshot Artificial Gravity Machine to Launch Aboard SpaceX CRS-14

More notable recent Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 998% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GRAVITY REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF 2019 RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATES – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Gravity Co., Ltd.â€™s (NASDAQ:GRVY) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “APPN, DXC and QNST among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “110 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. The company has market cap of $199.36 million. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related services and products, including character merchandise and animation. It has a 10.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s massively multiplayer online role playing games include Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica, and R.O.S.E.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 10,170 shares to 734 valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 26,000 shares and now owns 100 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.17% below currents $96.11 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $8100 target. UBS maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, July 29. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $9500 target. Stephens maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, July 26. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, March 15. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $65 target. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, July 11. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.