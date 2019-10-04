Toth Financial Advisory Upped Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Position; NORDEX AG ORDINARY SHARES (NRDXF) SI Decreased By 0.96%

NORDEX AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) had a decrease of 0.96% in short interest. NRDXF’s SI was 465,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.96% from 470,300 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 388 days are for NORDEX AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NRDXF)’s short sellers to cover NRDXF’s short positions. It closed at $11.05 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 484.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 2,219 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock rose 5.69%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 2,677 shares with $368,000 value, up from 458 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $60.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 1.89 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 21/03/2018 – PNC Financial Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $124,380 was made by BUNCH CHARLES E on Friday, August 23.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 10,831 shares to 108,354 valued at $8.39 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IYT) stake by 4,569 shares and now owns 38,714 shares. Proshares Tr (RXL) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr has $157 highest and $14200 lowest target. $145.75’s average target is 6.60% above currents $136.73 stock price. PNC Financial Services Gr had 5 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $157 target in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $142 target in Monday, April 15 report. UBS maintained the shares of PNC in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating.