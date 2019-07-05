Toth Financial Advisory Upped Its Stake in Nike (NKE) by $327,012; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Cut Its Stake as Stock Rose

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,644 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $812,000, up from 5,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $86.2. About 3.90M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Trade war: to play, or to stay away?; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 19 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 19/03/2018 – Inside Nike, Women Staffers Circulated Survey About Workplace Behavior; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 67.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 513,771 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 1.81M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH)

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 373,184 shares to 792,697 shares, valued at $21.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 46,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Segantii Cap Mgmt, Hong Kong-based fund reported 60,000 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Adage Prns Group has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 285,261 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 2.43M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Cwm Limited Liability Com invested in 5 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 941,900 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.02% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Nomura Asset Comm Limited accumulated 0.01% or 40,114 shares. 2.24M are owned by Invesco Ltd. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 445 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 2.37 million shares. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “AT&T open to idea of merging DirecTV satellite business with Dish, report says – 9News.com KUSA” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why DISH Network Stock Jumped Friday – Nasdaq” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Norfolk Southern, Synchrony Financial and Dish Network – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: KSS, DISH – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $302.07M for 15.23 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.00 million activity. Ortolf Tom A had bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,460 shares to 590 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innoviva Inc by 71,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $36.00 million activity.