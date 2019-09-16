Toth Financial Advisory Upped Its General Mls (GIS) Stake by $2.29 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Price Declined While Clear Harbor Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 10,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 215,888 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, down from 226,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.6. About 1.43 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 16/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.09 BLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 43967% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 43,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 44,067 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 1.40 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,397 shares to 46,102 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,787 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS).

