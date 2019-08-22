Toth Financial Advisory Trimmed Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $644,280; Sap Se (SAP) Holder Harding Loevner LP Boosted Stake

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 590 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70,000, down from 6,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.46. About 372,960 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS 2Q & FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Surpasses One Million 100Gb/s Ports With LinkX™ Optical Transceivers and Cables; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.04 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 17/05/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD – SEES 2018 REVENUES OF $1,050 MLN TO $1,070 MLN

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 7.57 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $874.31M, up from 6.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.47. About 343,771 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 13/04/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Extends Contract of Executive Board Member Stefan Ries; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – SAP Supervisory Board Approves Agenda for 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders with Planned Say-on-Pay Vote and Election of New Shareholders’ Representatives; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 04/04/2018 – Worksoft Surpasses 10 Years of SAP Integration; 10/04/2018 – Hitachi, Ltd Selects Commvault to Protect its SAP HANA Cloud Service; 26/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA’S ANTI-CORRUPTION AGENCY SAYS INVESTIGATING $60 MILLION SAP CONTRACT WITH WATER MINISTRY; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 2.27M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $144.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 939,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,276 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $72.34 million for 20.54 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.