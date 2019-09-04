Toth Financial Advisory Trimmed Its Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $303,123 as Stock Rose; Arvest Trust Company Maintains Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 3,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 135,577 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, down from 139,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.02. About 1.13 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs’ quarterly revenue rises 16.7 percent; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in T; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER

Arvest Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company bought 11,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 42,865 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 31,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 558,237 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,662 shares to 15,131 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 34,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,459 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 1.63% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 32,417 shares. United Financial Advisers Limited holds 202,052 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 6,410 were accumulated by Bennicas & Associates. Moreover, Logan Capital Management Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Meyer Handelman Com stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ar Asset Inc holds 0.34% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. 3,772 were accumulated by Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 838,662 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 19,000 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 376,931 shares stake. Country Club Trust Na stated it has 0.73% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Company accumulated 979 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.24% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.22M were reported by Us Bancorp De. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 3.56% or 84,560 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.08% or 2,808 shares. 1,830 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company. Country Tru Retail Bank reported 1,500 shares. Stralem Com Inc reported 75,035 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated holds 0.04% or 3,617 shares in its portfolio. Family has invested 2.74% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ohio-based Macnealy Hoover has invested 1.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 3,181 shares. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 4,004 shares. Woodstock stated it has 123,691 shares. Miles Cap Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 3,753 shares. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Com Al holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 30,835 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11,172 shares to 18,029 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.