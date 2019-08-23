Toth Financial Advisory Trimmed Its Equifax (EFX) Position; Re Has 1.73 Sentiment

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Equifax Inc (EFX) stake by 14.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as Equifax Inc (EFX)’s stock rose 11.75%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 33,312 shares with $3.95M value, down from 39,169 last quarter. Equifax Inc now has $17.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $143.91. About 341,705 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Exec Charged With Insider Trading; 03/05/2018 – Equifax Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Former Equifax employee indicted for insider trading; 17/05/2018 – Equifax Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 24-25; 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 22/05/2018 – Equifax Survey Highlights Biggest Pain Points for Property Managers in Today’s Rental Marketplace; 14/03/2018 – U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Rev $865.7M; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mic

Re (RMAX) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 78 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 45 trimmed and sold stakes in Re. The investment managers in our database now possess: 18.50 million shares, up from 17.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Re in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 33 Increased: 52 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Limited has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Eulav Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Markel Corporation has invested 0.07% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,791 shares. Hartford Mgmt reported 13,097 shares stake. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 16,496 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 4,296 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Fiduciary Tru Communication invested in 0.03% or 9,597 shares. North Star Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 34,112 shares. Td Asset Management stated it has 83,423 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 4,831 shares.

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 24.64 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 10,550 shares to 10,750 valued at $321,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Proshares Tr stake by 6,771 shares and now owns 95,380 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. holds 2.14% of its portfolio in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Granite Investment Partners Llc owns 396,215 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.82% invested in the company for 779,602 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. has invested 0.59% in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.69 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 355,403 shares traded or 34.47% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) has declined 42.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Today’s Home Buyers Drawn to Clean, Bright and Move-in Ready Homes; Limited Listing Inventory Can Demand Compromise, RE/MAX Bro; 29/03/2018 – RE/MAX Agents on Average Outsold Competitors by More than 2:1 in Survey; 03/05/2018 – Re/Max Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 10-11; 20/04/2018 – DJ RE/MAX Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RMAX); 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX SEES 2Q REV. $52.0M TO $54.0M, EST. $52.2M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $213 MLN TO $216 MLN; 21/03/2018 – RE/MAX Affiliates Donate Over $167 Million to 170 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $480.25 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 17.49 P/E ratio.