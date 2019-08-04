Toth Financial Advisory Trimmed Its Equifax (EFX) Position by $691,126 as Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Independent Franchise Partners Llp Raised Its Position

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91M, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 16/05/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Don’t buy Apple suppliers right now; 01/05/2018 – Apple could be winding down or stopping production of the iPhone X, based on earnings reports from linked companies; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 28/05/2018 – Asia Display Makers Dip on Report Apple Will Go All-OLED in 2018; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.07. About 700,489 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 15/03/2018 – DOJ Bring Charges Against Former Equifax CIO (Audio); 26/03/2018 – Equifax Launches NeuroDecision® Technology; 14/03/2018 – SEC: Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Names Warburg Pincus’s Begor CEO in Wake of Data Breach; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. authorities charge former Equifax executive over insider trading -SEC; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 14/03/2018 – U.S. charges former Equifax executive with insider trading; 14/03/2018 – Former executive at Equifax hit by insider trading charge; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension Ser, a Korea-based fund reported 149,778 shares. Hsbc Public Limited reported 55,504 shares. Profund Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,311 shares. 316,893 were accumulated by Fil. Van Eck Corporation stated it has 0.15% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 23,482 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa holds 0% or 2,779 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 10 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 402,445 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tobam stated it has 77,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.03% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 10,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 3,093 shares. 707,262 were reported by Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com. Raymond James & Associates holds 25,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.46 EPS, up 3.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $176.49M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.29% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 727 shares to 8,997 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 71,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,882 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20 million shares to 9.31M shares, valued at $534.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 63,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.92 million shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).