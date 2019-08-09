Toth Financial Advisory Stake in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Decreased by $777,860 as Share Price Rose; Salem Capital Management Raised Position in At & T Corp. (T) by $711,016 as Market Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.35. About 2.49M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – IS HOPEFUL CO CAN RETURN TO WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A COMPARABLE BASIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; 02/04/2018 – Tech Mahindra Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $101.03. About 93,457 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 14/03/2018 – Genomic Vision Extends Its Collaboration with Quest Diagnostics in Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,405 shares to 7,245 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 20,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,660 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $237.03M for 14.68 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 120 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 93,991 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorporation owns 3,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 0.01% stake. Gam Ag reported 30,460 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Co has 114,713 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 17,078 shares. Renaissance reported 25,720 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 14,214 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 284,745 shares stake. Vident Advisory Lc invested in 0.16% or 33,145 shares. Argi Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

