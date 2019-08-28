Toth Financial Advisory Stake in Hershey Co (HSY) Increased by $465,462; Timessquare Capital Management Holding In Tyler Technologies (TYL) Was Has Upped

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $159.15. About 21,098 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds Hershey; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Three CMBS Classes of 20 Times Square Trust 2018-20TS; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania DoA: Wolf Administration Celebrates Groundbreaking of $60 Million Hershey Plant Expansion, Adding More Than 100; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N -GIVEN THE PATTERN OF LAST YEAR’S GROSS MARGIN INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, EXPECT TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN 2ND HALF OF YEAR ON A YOY BASIS; 03/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – ANNOUNCES COCOA FOR GOOD, CO’S HALF-BLN DOLLAR COCOA STRATEGY; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) by 262.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 429,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 593,503 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.31M, up from 163,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $251.41. About 3,377 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 11/05/2018 – Delivering Connected Communities Focus at Tyler Technologies’ Yearly User Conference; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Launches Socrata Connected Government Cloud; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ REV $221.4M, EST. $219.5M

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,460 shares to 590 shares, valued at $70,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,546 shares, and cut its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 12,743 shares. First Republic Inv Management Inc owns 92,588 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 774,400 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 50,000 are owned by Troy Asset Mgmt Limited. Montag A And Inc reported 3,341 shares stake. Exane Derivatives holds 68 shares. Moreover, Advisor Partners Llc has 0.05% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 3,361 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.9% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Putnam Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Advisory Svcs Network Llc owns 4,466 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 193,379 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Rampart Inv Management Communication Limited Liability Co holds 2,319 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 7,239 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $267.35 million activity. The insider HERSHEY TRUST CO sold 10,000 shares worth $1.53 million.

More notable recent The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan raises price target on Hershey – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Hershey Stock Gained 13% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hershey +3% as Goldman expects price hike – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends NYSE:HSY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MicroPact entellitrak to Support the Wisconsin DHS Katie Beckett Program – Business Wire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alameda County, California, Expands Relationship with Tyler Technologies – Business Wire” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) At US$221? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “Tyler Technologies Expands Online Dispute Resolution to British Columbia, Canada – Financial Post” with publication date: July 30, 2019.