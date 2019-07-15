Toth Financial Advisory Raised Splunk (SPLK) Position By $556,760; Lennox International (LII) Sentiment Is 1.37

Lennox International Inc (LII) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 162 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 118 reduced and sold stakes in Lennox International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 27.21 million shares, down from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Lennox International Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 95 Increased: 101 New Position: 61.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Splunk Inc (SPLK) stake by 2245% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 4,490 shares as Splunk Inc (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 4,690 shares with $584,000 value, up from 200 last quarter. Splunk Inc now has $20.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 1.75M shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC – PROMOTED TIM TULLY TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Patten Incorporated owns 2,197 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.04% or 36,152 shares. Edge Wealth stated it has 2,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 63,750 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Nuwave Mngmt Lc invested in 0.02% or 140 shares. Hbk LP has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Pitcairn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Co has 273,321 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Company stated it has 13,139 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Castleark Mngmt Llc invested in 0.74% or 156,771 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 22 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 85% are positive. Splunk Inc had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $121 target. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, February 27. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of SPLK in report on Friday, May 24 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 3,837 shares to 135,577 valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jbg Smith Pptys stake by 10,170 shares and now owns 734 shares. Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $211,267 activity. Shares for $211,267 were sold by St. Ledger Susan on Friday, January 18.

Analysts await Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $4.18 EPS, up 13.90% or $0.51 from last year’s $3.67 per share. LII’s profit will be $163.92M for 17.31 P/E if the $4.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Lennox International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.81% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.70% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $289.47. About 291,243 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (LII) has risen 35.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS DIV 25%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.17 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – IS IN PROCESS OF SELLING REAL ESTATE IN SYDNEY AREA FORMERLY RELATED TO ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS THERE; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Has Signed Binding Agremeent With Beijer Ref; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – UPDATING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP AND ADJUSTED REVENUE GROWTH TO 4-8%; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $11.35 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 30.09 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

