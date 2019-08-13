Toth Financial Advisory Raised Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $3.48 Million as Valuation Rose; As Abbott Labs (ABT) Shares Rose, Boston Partners Has Cut Holding

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 46974% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 46,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 47,074 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $94.91. About 4.95M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks forced to put cancer warning on products; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Johnson Apologized on Behalf of Starbucks; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks C.E.O. Apologizes After Arrests of 2 Black Men; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 08/05/2018 – California judge finalizes ruling on coffee cancer warnings; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Stores Nationwide Will Be Closed The Afternoon Of May 29 For Racial-bias Training — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 168,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 2.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.04M, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 3.57 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Newest Generation of Leading Heart Stent is Now Approved in the U.S. for People with Coronary Artery Disease; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 5,464 shares to 104,499 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.20 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 317,929 shares to 612,574 shares, valued at $720.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 19,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

