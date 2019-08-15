Toth Financial Advisory Position in Splunk (SPLK) Has Lifted as Valuation Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Valuation Rose While Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Upped Its Position

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 2245% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 4,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $584,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 1.23M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 88.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 35,560 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 18,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 2.68M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 5,464 shares to 104,499 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,038 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 8,601 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust reported 110,810 shares stake. 6,660 are owned by Hbk Invests Limited Partnership. Schroder Gp has invested 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.37M shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation reported 48,457 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.08% or 51,217 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc reported 2,578 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 173,100 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 376,613 shares. 82 are held by Carroll Finance Assoc. 95,000 were reported by Moore Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership. Tcw holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.17 million shares. 67,926 are held by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) owns 100 shares.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 6,565 shares to 6,565 shares, valued at $389,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 27,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,650 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).