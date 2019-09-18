Toth Financial Advisory Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $491,502; Shares Declined; As Principal Finl Group (PFG) Market Valuation Rose, Palisade Asset Management Lifted Position by $1.07 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 113,136 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55M, up from 94,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.77. About 506,969 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS AUM $423.8B FOR PRINCIPAL GLOBAL INVESTORS MARCH 31; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $1.40, EST. $1.35; 07/03/2018 – Principal® Kicks-Off National Effort to Boost Low Business Succession Planning; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial Group Inc. Exits Position in Ares Capital; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 10/04/2018 – GLADSTONE CAPITAL SAYS APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 1,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,891 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 7,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $381.27. About 3.00 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 19/03/2018 – U.K. aerospace is dominated by Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Bombardier, GKN and Leonardo Helicopters; 23/04/2018 – Boeing Co expected to post earnings of $2.57 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN $37.3 MILLION SERIES B FUNDING ROUND FOR REACTION ENGINES ALONGSIDE ROLLS-ROYCE PLC AND BAE SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TO RAISE 767 OUTPUT TO 3 JETS/MO BY 2020 VS 2.5/MO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Essex Service stated it has 22,637 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. 2,565 were reported by Janney Management Limited Liability. Shelton Capital Mngmt stated it has 8,123 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 40,000 shares. Twin Capital Management Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,059 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt owns 16,408 shares. Oakmont has 6.79% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 122,793 shares. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Spears Abacus Advsr owns 2,925 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 16,771 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Smithfield stated it has 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,561 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). D E Shaw Incorporated stated it has 84,855 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 40.91 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2,913 shares to 17,864 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,727 shares, and has risen its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Boeing Stock Is Flying Too High – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Oregon climate group targets Boeing in hard-hitting cap and trade ad – Portland Business Journal” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “No significant impacts to 777X program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Principal Financial (PFG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Principal Invests in Platform Enhancements to Help Improve Customers’ Retirement Plan Health and Outcomes – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Principal adds PayPal exec to board – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.