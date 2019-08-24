Toth Financial Advisory Increases Stake in 3M Co (MMM); Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Price Rose While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Has Upped Holding by $3.60 Million

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 75,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.08 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 20.57 million shares traded or 7.73% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo beats first-quarter profit expectations but still faces big regulatory settlement; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo on Track to Achieve Target of $4 Billion in Expense Reductions by the End of 2019; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Says On Track to Achieve Goal of $4B/Expense Cuts by 2019-End; 08/05/2018 – Autoliv at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 09/04/2018 – MULVANEY DECLINES TO COMMENT ON REPORTS OF WELLS FARGO PENALTY; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 1,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,146 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $861,000, up from 2,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.90% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addenda Capital invested 0.43% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Axa holds 0.05% or 249,332 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.22M shares. Seabridge Advisors Limited Co accumulated 0% or 120 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Incorporated reported 12,741 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Llc holds 0.16% or 467,218 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs owns 6,525 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Midas Mngmt has invested 0.93% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foyston Gordon & Payne reported 221,199 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Burke Herbert Bank invested in 0.88% or 20,510 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 0.62% or 526,778 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc holds 4.09% or 371,400 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested in 31,723 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management reported 13,426 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.17% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 14,646 shares. 4,000 are held by Garrison Bradford And Incorporated. Puzo Michael J holds 3.56% or 43,959 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory has 4,146 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Incorporated has invested 0.5% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc reported 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shufro Rose And Ltd Liability accumulated 40,614 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.27% stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 2,348 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Company invested in 60,587 shares or 1.97% of the stock. Gibson Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,423 shares. Somerset Limited Com holds 12.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 70,408 shares.

