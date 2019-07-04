Toth Financial Advisory Increases Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Gildan Activewear (GIL) Share Value Rose While Private Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $945,875

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 27,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 697,349 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.08M, down from 724,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 228,199 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reaffirms 2018 Fincl Guidance; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 31726.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 63,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,653 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 20/03/2018 – Fox 35 News: BREAKING: Police are investigating a bomb threat which led to the evacuation of the World of Coca-Cola in downtown; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman, a New York-based fund reported 8,006 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 43,390 shares. Vontobel Asset Management reported 5.58M shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. Focused Wealth holds 2,392 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Argent Tru owns 1.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 232,917 shares. 1,148 are owned by Barnett And. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited owns 1.36 million shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Terril Brothers owns 8,953 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cadinha Co Limited Com owns 35,050 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Hudson Bay Management LP has 0.02% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 19,084 were reported by Parsons Mgmt Ri. 14,089 are held by At Bank. Oakworth holds 64,773 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 42,469 shares. Ruggie Capital Gp, Florida-based fund reported 1,000 shares.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,145 shares to 3,681 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,577 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 13,577 shares to 487,123 shares, valued at $12.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc. by 145,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,329 shares, and has risen its stake in First Northwest Bancorp.