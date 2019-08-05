Toth Financial Advisory Increases Holding in Mastercard (MA); Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Cut Its Holding by $12.18 Million

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 3,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,318 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 16,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $12.61 during the last trading session, reaching $256.84. About 5.98M shares traded or 71.47% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,

Orbimed Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 90,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.96M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.57M, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 1.93 million shares traded or 15.87% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALXN1210 ACHIEVED ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN1210 Achieved Non-Inferiority to Soliris on Co-Primary Endpoints of Transfusion Avoidance and Lactate Dehydrogenase Normalization; 11/04/2018 – Alexion: Tender Offer Is Expected to Complete and the Transaction Is Expected to Close in the Second Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.11; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Offers SEK232 in Cash for Each Wilson Therapeutics Share; 23/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc expected to post earnings of $1.50 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS PLANNED IN UNITED STATES, EUROPEAN UNION, AND JAPAN IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 15.05% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $490.83M for 12.61 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark has 871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 31,660 were reported by Banque Pictet And Cie Sa. James Invest Rech accumulated 21 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 6,975 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.02% or 48,000 shares. Tru Comm Of Vermont holds 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 19 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc owns 5,435 shares. Allstate invested in 0.03% or 8,925 shares. Denmark-based C World Wide Group Holdg A S has invested 0.08% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.13% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 265,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 34 shares. 146,126 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability accumulated 48,500 shares.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70 billion and $6.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selecta Biosciences Inc by 1.30 million shares to 2.88M shares, valued at $6.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amarin Corp Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 269,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 5,857 shares to 33,312 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,038 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I.