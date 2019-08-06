Toth Financial Advisory Increased Stake in Epam Sys (EPAM) by $689,520 as Shares Rose; Tt International Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) Has Cut by $1.61 Million

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 1813.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 4,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 4,305 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $728,000, up from 225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 238,962 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 23/03/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 808,358 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,568 shares to 122,170 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16 million for 21.16 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 26,000 shares to 100 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,577 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.