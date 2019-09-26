Toth Financial Advisory Increased Oracle (ORCL) Holding By $1.21 Million; Digi International (DGII)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 41.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 21,694 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 74,085 shares with $4.22 million value, up from 52,391 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 11.40M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s Cloud-Computing Sales Climb; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Global Balanced Cuts UPS, Buys More Oracle; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product

Digi International Inc (DGII) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.94, from 2.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 59 funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 49 reduced and sold stock positions in Digi International Inc. The funds in our database now have: 22.60 million shares, down from 22.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Digi International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 34 Increased: 44 New Position: 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ent Svcs has 0.09% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). St Germain D J Incorporated holds 182,980 shares. Jones Fincl Lllp owns 132,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.29% or 17.94 million shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.57% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 113,004 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 0.22% or 19,427 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schnieders Cap Management Ltd invested in 14,664 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eagle Asset Management owns 57,806 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 1.74M shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Covington Investment Advisors invested in 1.96% or 105,653 shares. Sonata Inc has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,100 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 10.36% above currents $53.84 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $5900 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 12 with “Equal-Weight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5900 target.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company has market cap of $389.69 million. The firm provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It has a 37.23 P/E ratio. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus -to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs.

North Run Capital Lp holds 5.2% of its portfolio in Digi International Inc. for 605,000 shares. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owns 110,000 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 1.31% invested in the company for 1.24 million shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.93% in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 80,152 shares.