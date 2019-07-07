Toth Financial Advisory Increased By $504,553 Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding; Sifco Industries (SIF) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Sifco Industries Inc (SIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 6 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced equity positions in Sifco Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.44 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sifco Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 8.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 10,297 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 133,411 shares with $6.66M value, up from 123,114 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $79.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 3.18M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS

The stock increased 4.52% or $0.1306 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0206. About 676 shares traded. SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF) has declined 41.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SIF News: 04/05/2018 – Sifco 2Q Loss/Shr 37c; 19/04/2018 DJ SIFCO Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIF); 04/05/2018 – SIFCO INDUSTRIES INC – BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $99.8 MLN

More notable recent SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. (â€œSIFCOâ€) Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Crainscleveland.com published: “Interim CFO of Sifco Industries named to the job on a permanent basis – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SIFCO Industries, Inc. Names Thomas Kubera Chief Financial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SIFCO Industries Announces Career Fair to Support Company Growth – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2018.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $17.75 million. The companyÂ’s processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It currently has negative earnings. It offers original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Minerva Advisors Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in SIFCO Industries, Inc. for 207,979 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 242,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 166,119 shares. The Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Berenberg to “Hold” on Thursday, January 24.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Gruber Vinzenz P. had sold 10,945 shares worth $501,938. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 2.31M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 15,001 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 62,092 are owned by Veritable Lp. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas holds 0.38% or 94,930 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP stated it has 104,261 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. 7,396 are owned by Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 751 shares in its portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 78 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.58% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Causeway Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.41M shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management accumulated 1.54% or 406,900 shares. 2.02M are owned by Korea. Colorado-based Advisors Asset has invested 0.07% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 28,985 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability reported 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).