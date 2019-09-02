Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped General Mls (GIS) Stake; Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 39003% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 39,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,103 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 2.61M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (STM) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 625,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.44% . The institutional investor held 5.25 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.93M, down from 5.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Stmicroelectronics N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $17.7. About 1.47 million shares traded. STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) has declined 15.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STM News: 30/04/2018 – STMicroelectronics Reveals Free Safety-Design Package for Faster Certification of STM32-based IEC 61508 Safety Critical Applica; 07/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics to Webcast Capital Markets Day; 31/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions at the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit l/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and Extended Battery Life; 24/05/2018 – Next-Generation Security-on-a-Chip for Smart Things, from STMicroelectronics, Comes with Certified Protection Profiles for Euro; 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 26/03/2018 – Macronix 8-bit I/O Flash Memory Complements STMicroelectronics STM32L4+ Discovery Kit for Higher Performing Smart Devices and E; 31/05/2018 – REG-STMicroelectronics announces Executive Committee; 27/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics Cooperated with Synelixis and Academic Institutions to Build a Simulation Framework for Parallel Systems Fine-Tuned for Visual Search (COSSIM); 09/05/2018 – STMicroelectronics Adds New High-Accuracy MEMS Sensors with 10-Year Product Longevity for Advanced Industrial Sensing

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 10,170 shares to 734 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,681 shares, and cut its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fincl Corporation In has invested 0.18% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parsec Inc has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Virtu Finance invested in 0.11% or 38,799 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 5,219 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.13% or 141,934 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,344 shares. Mirae Asset Invests reported 490,418 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP holds 0.6% or 23,109 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 3,592 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 40,351 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Strategic Advisors Ltd Co owns 4,000 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 43,721 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fdx Advsrs has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 26.83% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.41 per share. STM’s profit will be $263.05 million for 14.75 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by STMicroelectronics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.