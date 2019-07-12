Toth Financial Advisory Has Upped By $947,322 Its Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Bvf Has Lowered By $1.65 Million Its Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Position

Bvf Inc decreased Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA)’s stock rose 7.37%. The Bvf Inc holds 3.02 million shares with $20.38M value, down from 3.30 million last quarter. Calithera Biosciences Inc now has $164.03 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 553,137 shares traded or 51.04% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA BIOSCIENCES – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS WILL BE BETWEEN $105 AND $115 MLN AT END OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 303.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 5,958 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 7,921 shares with $1.27M value, up from 1,963 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $72.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – Activist Funds D.E. Shaw, Sachem Head Build Small Stakes in Automatic Data Processing; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 1.2%;; 19/04/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 42.8K Jobs in March(Table); 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 17/05/2018 – ADP SAYS CANADA ADDS 30.2K JOBS IN APRIL

More notable recent Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Calithera Biosciences’s (NASDAQ:CALA) 37% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 19, 2019 : MLNT, MGI, VALE, AXTA, CALA, RIO, AMD, NOK, CLF, CHWY, BYND, FB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Calithera Biosciences prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/19/2019: IRWD,AGN,IQV,CALA – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Calithera +13% premarket on positive telaglenastat data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 15,177 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 71,536 shares. 52,335 are owned by Services Automobile Association. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Lc reported 0% stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,187 shares. 10,429 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Geode Ltd Liability Corp reported 409,601 shares stake. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 40,938 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 30,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 38,045 shares. Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% or 3.02M shares.

Bvf Inc increased Replimune Group Inc stake by 707,200 shares to 1.61M valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ac Immune Sa stake by 5.23M shares and now owns 7.46M shares. Realm Therapeutics Plc was raised too.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $8.86 million activity. $5.42 million worth of stock was sold by Rodriguez Carlos A on Thursday, February 14. Black Maria sold $236,629 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Friday, February 8. $509,766 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by O’Brien Dermot J on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Perrotti Thomas J sold 1,314 shares worth $176,063. $418,155 worth of stock was sold by Ayala John on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Politi Douglas W sold $875,129. $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) was sold by Weinstein Donald.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 4,145 shares to 3,681 valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innoviva Inc stake by 71,800 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Jbg Smith Pptys was reduced too.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADP vs. Paychex: Comparing Key Metrics For The Two Largest Payroll Processing Companies – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Automatic Data Processing (ADP) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Payrolls 102K, Trade Deficit Worsens: Countdown to Rate Cut? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Canada sheds jobs in May as construction hiring falls -ADP – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.