Toth Financial Advisory Has Raised Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $592,064; As Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined, Shareholder American Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Position by $462,293

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 10,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 139,182 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.03 million, down from 149,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 8.55 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 09/04/2018 – Allogene Therapeutics Completes Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2022.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 18,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 19,417 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $633,000, up from 915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 2.65M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.64 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 376 shares to 100 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SOXL) by 5,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,958 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.