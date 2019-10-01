Toth Financial Advisory Has Lifted Its Oracle (ORCL) Position by $1.21 Million; Stock Price Rose; Epizyme (EPZM) Share Value Rose While Nea Management Company Trimmed Holding

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 41.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 21,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 74,085 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 52,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.12. About 9.15 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 36.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.94M, down from 6.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $9.91. About 435,041 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD WAS INITIATED FOLLOWING A SAFETY REPORT, SUBMITTED BY EPIZYME TO FDA AND OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme Expects Existing Cash, Equivalents and Securities Sufficient to Fund Planned Ops 3Q 2019; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme Announces Publication of Tazemetostat Phase 1 Clinical Data in The Lancet Oncology

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SOXL) by 5,670 shares to 1,958 shares, valued at $290,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYT) by 4,569 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,714 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Simple Reasons to Stay Away From Oracle – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Oracle Stock Slumps on Surprise Earnings, Co-CEO Leave of Absence – Investorplace.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Stock Could Be Flat Until Revenue Reaccelerates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Holdg stated it has 5,317 shares. Olstein Mgmt Lp holds 89,000 shares. The California-based Personal has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 28,169 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Oak Assoc Oh holds 1.81% or 510,347 shares. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 0.74% or 2.62 million shares. Yacktman Asset Mgmt LP holds 8.46M shares or 5.79% of its portfolio. Orca Investment Limited Liability Company reported 7,638 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Griffin Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 303 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 8.65 million shares stake. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 5,000 shares stake. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested in 0.17% or 7,910 shares. Buckhead Capital Management reported 24,772 shares.

Nea Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc by 1.14 million shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Epizyme As A Strategic Acquisition For Epigenetic Therapies – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Epizyme Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “You Should Not Miss Epizyme In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme (EPZM) Announces Grant Bogle and Victoria Richon, Ph.D to Board; Beth Seidenberg, MD to Step Down – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.