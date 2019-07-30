Toth Financial Advisory Has Increased Dominion Energy (D) Holding; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Had 2 Bulls

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 135.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 22,167 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 1.42%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 38,489 shares with $2.95 million value, up from 16,322 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $60.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 2.69M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Among 5 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Williams Capital Group. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) rating on Monday, February 25. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $26 target. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 8 to “Outperform”. See Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 15.00 million shares traded or 139.73% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Discretionary Cash Flow $280.3M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.00 billion. The firm primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. High Pointe Cap Management stated it has 25,280 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 40,721 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 11,619 shares in its portfolio. 1,050 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Limited Company. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust, Japan-based fund reported 1.88 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 188 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 32,889 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 45,246 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 723,476 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cornerstone invested in 554 shares. 595,595 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Stewart And Patten Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 155,501 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.98 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Lc holds 1,155 shares. Montecito Comml Bank & accumulated 5,218 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 23,615 shares. Cadence Limited Liability has 0.43% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 62,053 shares. Connecticut-based Sky Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bragg Advsr invested in 45,738 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Limited Co accumulated 171,301 shares. Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wellington Group Llp reported 30.83M shares. Tompkins stated it has 5,162 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Co stated it has 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,426 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is 5.60% above currents $75.05 stock price. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wolfe Research given on Monday, March 18. The company was initiated on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, April 12.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK. BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) stake by 5,857 shares to 33,312 valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Innoviva Inc stake by 71,800 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.