Toth Financial Advisory Has Decreased By $491,502 Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Marine Products (MPX) Shorts Raised By 4.57%

Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) had an increase of 4.57% in short interest. MPX’s SI was 661,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.57% from 632,300 shares previously. With 23,500 avg volume, 28 days are for Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX)’s short sellers to cover MPX’s short positions. The SI to Marine Products Corporation’s float is 8.98%. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 12,241 shares traded. Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) has declined 13.53% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MPX News: 14/03/2018 – Pura Naturals Showcases Pura Marine Products at the 72nd Annual Fred Hall Show in Long Beach, CA; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 Marine Products Short-Interest Ratio Rises 201% to 16 Days; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 24/04/2018 – MARINE PRODUCTS QUICKLY SURGES AHEAD OF EARNINGS TOMORROW; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marine Products Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 18.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 1,354 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 5,891 shares with $2.14M value, down from 7,245 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $214.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – LMI Aerospace Composites Operation Receives Boeing Thermoplastics Contract; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 10/05/2018 – Boeing is playing down the potential loss of $20 billion in sales to Iranian airlines; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 09/05/2018 – Flight delay Boeing and Airbus aircraft sales hit by US decision; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle

Marine Products Corporation designs, makes, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $481.75 million. The firm provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. It sells its products to a network of 168 domestic and 86 international independent authorized dealers.

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 11.09% above currents $380.47 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11. Wolfe Research downgraded the stock to “Peer Perform” rating in Thursday, July 25 report.