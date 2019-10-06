Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Its Stake in Equifax (EFX) as Market Value Rose; First Interstate Bank Raised Its First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) Position by $645,216; Share Value Declined

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (FIBK) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 16,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 252,663 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.01M, up from 236,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in First Interstate Bancsystem In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.72. About 131,612 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 7.66% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.66% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 14/03/2018 First Interstate Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate 1Q Net $36.7M; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANC 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 69C; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,955 shares as the company's stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 36,267 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, up from 33,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.04. About 706,174 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 10,831 shares to 108,354 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr by 10,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,345 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold EFX shares while 126 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 109.89 million shares or 0.25% more from 109.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 5,627 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 157,258 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Moreover, Bowen Hanes & Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Barclays Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 192,019 shares. Senator Invest Group Inc Ltd Partnership owns 2.11% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 850,000 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) or 67,750 shares. United Services Automobile Association stated it has 249,148 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Parkside Natl Bank And stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability owns 35,804 shares. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.81% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Advisory Svcs Network owns 345 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma accumulated 9.85M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,362 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 35,555 shares to 65,324 shares, valued at $9.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,332 shares, and cut its stake in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

