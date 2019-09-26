Toth Financial Advisory Has Boosted Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Position by $1.34 Million; Share Value Rose; Bowen Hanes & Co Boosted Its Position in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF) by $339,300

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Intl Flavors& Fragrances (IFF) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 279,311 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.53M, up from 276,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Intl Flavors& Fragrances for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.11. About 1.03M shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63; 12/04/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances Surpasses 2020 Sustainability Goals; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 15/05/2018 – IFF NEEDS TO EDUCATE U.S. INVESTORS ABOUT FRUTAROM: IFF CEO; 07/05/2018 – IFF Expects to Maintain Quarterly Dividend Consistent With Prior Guidance; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FUND DEAL W/ EXISTING CASH, NEW DEBT, ~$2.2B NEW EQUITY

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 59.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 12,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 32,983 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 20,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.32. About 1.06M shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Infinity Property; 25/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 TO BE ABOUT $180 MLN, OF WHICH ABOUT TWO-THIRDS IS PLANNED FOR TECHNOLOGY INITIATIVES; 22/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HIRES CHRIS WU FOR AUSTRALIAN EQUITIES TEAM; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price To Close Tampa Operations Center In June 2019; Client Digital Preferences, Firm’s Technology Enhancements And Ope; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – RAISED $100 MLN SERIES C FUNDING FROM FUNDS AND ACCOUNTS MANAGED BY T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES; 05/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $128 FROM $123

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.26 million activity.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 55,207 shares to 35,508 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 9,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold TROW shares while 234 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 157.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 160.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Bruni J V And invested in 0.55% or 28,490 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,208 shares stake. Connecticut-based Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Kennedy Capital reported 44,745 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 618,767 shares stake. Choate Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 3,635 shares. State Street invested 0.11% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Oppenheimer owns 0.06% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 19,410 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 4,245 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Prudential Fin holds 0.04% or 231,479 shares. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has 0.97% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Synovus reported 1,832 shares.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy (Ca) (NYSE:VET) by 24,650 shares to 10,080 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 141,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,662 shares, and cut its stake in Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK).