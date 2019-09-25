Toth Financial Advisory Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; Oberweis Asset Management Decreased Its Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) stake by 6.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 11,840 shares as Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU)’s stock declined 27.75%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 173,468 shares with $6.74M value, down from 185,308 last quarter. Malibu Boats Inc. now has $609.93 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $29.74. About 380,677 shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 18.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 1,354 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 5,891 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 7,245 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $214.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $381.65. About 3.39 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: BRAZIL IS AT TRANSITION POINT IN DEFENSE; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 8,427 shares to 58,670 valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 18,502 shares and now owns 19,417 shares. General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sabal owns 58,732 shares. 1St Source State Bank holds 0.41% or 13,622 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 0.38% or 3,225 shares. Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.16% or 25,094 shares. Madrona Financial Ltd Com reported 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb & Williams Inc holds 4,701 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested in 0.07% or 111,474 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.24% or 1.68 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited holds 1.44% or 19,483 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd reported 1,850 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fin Advsr has invested 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 547,494 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H & Comm reported 90,029 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 0.11% or 1,775 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.85% above currents $381.65 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Peer Perform” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, July 25. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 18.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.79 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) stake by 47,250 shares to 256,460 valued at $9.23 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 20,530 shares and now owns 294,280 shares. Momo Inc. Adr was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Malibu Boats has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 75.96% above currents $29.74 stock price. Malibu Boats had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by BMO Capital Markets.