Toth Financial Advisory Decreased Equifax (EFX) Stake by $691,126; As National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Stock Value Declined, Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Upped by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 31,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 389,218 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95M, up from 358,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in National Bank Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.56. About 22,681 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS SAYS LILLY TO SERVE AS CFO UNTIL AUG. 10; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 14.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 5,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 33,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $146.1. About 170,543 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 28/03/2018 – New Equifax CEO Begor Is Former GE Executive; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – STATEMENT SUBMITTED TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES PROVIDED ADDITIONAL DETAIL ON DATA ELEMENTS STOLEN IN CYBERSECURITY INCIDENT RELATED TO AFFECTED U.S. CONSUMERS; 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 14/03/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Ex-Equifax executive charged with insider trading; 29/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 28/03/2018 – Equifax Appoints Mark Begor as New CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 12,213 shares. 1,526 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 37,600 shares. Spark Mgmt Lc holds 47,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 1,252 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp owns 0.01% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 813,217 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 62,163 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 770 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 6,622 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) for 8,733 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 50,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 39,993 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Prudential Fin Inc owns 44,105 shares.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 36,402 shares to 385,184 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 171,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,771 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 11,243 shares to 107,913 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 10,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (SOXL).

