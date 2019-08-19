Toth Financial Advisory Decreased By $777,860 Its Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stake; Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shorts Up By 3.49%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) stake by 17.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)’s stock rose 6.07%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 41,038 shares with $3.69M value, down from 49,778 last quarter. Quest Diagnostics Inc now has $13.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $100.6. About 897,108 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Profit Rises, Backs 2018 Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – Forbes Names Quest Diagnostics One of America’s Best Large Employers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women

Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) had an increase of 3.49% in short interest. CCF’s SI was 264,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.49% from 255,100 shares previously. With 35,600 avg volume, 7 days are for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s short sellers to cover CCF’s short positions. The SI to Chase Corporation’s float is 3.65%. The stock increased 1.53% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) has declined 16.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Business; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold Chase Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $931.63 million. It operates through two divisions, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. It has a 27.73 P/E ratio. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water polyurethane dispersions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 4,083 shares to 16,333 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 12,734 shares and now owns 19,606 shares. Citigroup Global Mkts Hldg was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Quest Diagnostics has $11200 highest and $8500 lowest target. $103.83’s average target is 3.21% above currents $100.6 stock price. Quest Diagnostics had 14 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Monday, July 15.