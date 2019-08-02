Toth Financial Advisory Cut Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Sound Shore Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Aon Plc (AON) by $48.94 Million

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 287,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 661,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.99 million, down from 949,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $190.5. About 121,676 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 8,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 41,038 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, down from 49,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $100.64. About 69,773 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Cash Provided by Operations About $1.3B; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Rev $7.7B-$7.77B; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Outlook for Full-Year 2018 Remains Unchanged; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS EXCLUDING AMORTIZATION OF $1.52

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,422 shares to 52,391 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr (UPRO) by 20,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 124,412 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rampart Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 1,660 shares. Optimum Invest Advsr has invested 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank has invested 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Advsrs Asset Mngmt holds 28,980 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.27% or 170,128 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,556 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 12,144 were accumulated by Moody Natl Bank Tru Division. Regions Corp invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Insurance Tx stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The New Jersey-based Edgestream Partners LP has invested 0.2% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 2,334 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Com holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.03% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Analysts await Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 2.38% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.68 per share. DGX’s profit will be $231.63 million for 14.63 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Quest Diagnostics Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.58% negative EPS growth.

Sound Shore Management Inc, which manages about $6.15B and $5.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 947,510 shares to 8.03 million shares, valued at $221.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) by 215,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

