Toth Financial Advisory Continues to Hold Position in Servicenow (NOW); As Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Market Valuation Rose, Trexquant Investment LP Raised Its Position by $594,123

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 5220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2,660 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $258.54. About 453,626 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 49.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 20,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 61,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 41,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $843.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.61. About 126,421 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 02/05/2018 – Intrinsic Edge Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings 4Q EPS 24c; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, BUYS THREE-STORE BOOT CHAIN IN TX; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance I by 5,464 shares to 104,499 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,577 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “4 NYSE-Traded Gold Stocks That Just Hit New 2019 Highs – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 90% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Management Llc has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 5,044 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 1.18M shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company Ltd holds 141,683 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Lc holds 1,115 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.05% or 1,863 shares. Columbus Circle owns 2.25% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 358,156 shares. 2,477 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc. Bp Public Ltd reported 22,000 shares stake. Fiera Corporation invested in 7,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation owns 1.20M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Barometer Management has 18,725 shares. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 538,785 shares. Spectrum Gru Inc stated it has 149 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com has 151,893 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Boot Barn Stock Soared 109.3% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Stock Movers 04/05: (BOOT) (TGI) (RIOT) Higher; (SYRS) (AQB) (DLTH) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,141 shares to 5,168 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 19,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,796 shares, and cut its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).