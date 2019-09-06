Toth Financial Advisory Boosted Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as Market Valuation Rose; As Cbs New (CBS) Stock Value Rose, Baupost Group Boosted by $281.76 Million Its Holding

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 235.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 8.54M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.00 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43. About 5.63 million shares traded or 82.29% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/05/2018 – CBS’s Online Growth Helps Offset Slide in Network Viewership; 03/05/2018 – CBS 1Q REV. $3.76B, EST. $3.64B; 17/05/2018 – CBS Says Board Voted 11-3 to Dilute National Amusements’ Voting Stake; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Elton John tribute concert heading to CBS next month; 16/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Ordered Not to Act on CBS Before Thursday; 16/05/2018 – Amendment Would Likely Thwart CBS’s Ability to Strip National Amusements’s Voting Control; 26/03/2018 – Emmy® Award-Winning Daytime Talk Show CBS’ The Doctors Features Medical Marijuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp; 23/05/2018 – THERANOS SAYS CBS `60 MINUTES’ STORY `MISLEADING & INCOMPLETE’; 14/05/2018 – MORE: CBS sues its controlling shareholder National Amusements, alleging breach of fiduciary duty, as it explores a deal with Viacom which is also controlled by the Redstone family’s firm

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 479.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 8,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The institutional investor held 10,767 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 1,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 388,257 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $518,636 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Bairrington Phillip David bought $31,944.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,223 shares to 55,546 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590 shares, and cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).