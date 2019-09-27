Toth Financial Advisory Boosted Dominion Energy (D) Holding By $512,281; Shorts at NASB FINANCIAL (NASB) Lowered By 2.33%

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 17.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 6,653 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 45,142 shares with $3.49 million value, up from 38,489 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $64.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 2.19 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY TO ADDRESS CONCERNS RAISED BY COURT’S ORDER; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020

NASB FINANCIAL INC (OTCMKTS:NASB) had a decrease of 2.33% in short interest. NASB’s SI was 4,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.33% from 4,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 21 days are for NASB FINANCIAL INC (OTCMKTS:NASB)’s short sellers to cover NASB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 100 shares traded. NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. On Friday, September 13 SZYMANCZYK MICHAEL E bought $1.69M worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 21,400 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Dominion Energy has $8100 highest and $78 lowest target. $79.50’s average target is -1.56% below currents $80.76 stock price. Dominion Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dominion Energy Acquires Two Solar Projects in Virginia – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy South Carolina Announces Early Tender Results, Increase in Offer Cap – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought NiSource (NYSE:NI) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 776,830 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 4,100 were reported by Glenview Savings Bank Dept. Pettyjohn Wood White Incorporated invested in 74,443 shares or 1.78% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 154,736 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Windsor Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,799 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 1,391 shares. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). South State Corporation owns 35,656 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Corporation has 96,873 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.76% or 25,125 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.1% or 3,977 shares. Regions owns 792,929 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 3,500 shares. 58,643 are held by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Ishares Inc (EWH) stake by 15,000 shares to 100 valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) stake by 10,831 shares and now owns 108,354 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

More recent NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unibank: An Interesting Story – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2019 OTCQX Best 50 – PRNewswire” on January 24, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Doing A Deep Dive Into Croghan Bancshares – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding firm for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $325.75 million. The firm accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 8.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing.