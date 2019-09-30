Toth Financial Advisory Boosted By $391,423 Its United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Stake; Highbridge Capital Management Raised Zillow Group (Z) Stake By $2.02 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Zillow Group Inc (Z) stake by 63.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 44,900 shares as Zillow Group Inc (Z)’s stock rose 53.77%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 115,969 shares with $5.31M value, up from 71,069 last quarter. Zillow Group Inc now has $6.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $29.53. About 3.05 million shares traded or 7.60% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Z); 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 08/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC Z.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) stake by 912.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired 10,579 shares as United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 11,738 shares with $435,000 value, up from 1,159 last quarter. United Bankshares Inc West V now has $3.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 276,208 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA TO RAISE FUNDS VIA RIGHTS/QIP/PUBLIC ISSUE; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA GRANTED BANKING LICENSE FOR UK UNIT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp stake by 877,399 shares to 1.62 million valued at $16.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) stake by 364,311 shares and now owns 1.98 million shares. Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zillow Group has $6500 highest and $31 lowest target. $44.33’s average target is 50.12% above currents $29.53 stock price. Zillow Group had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3700 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of Z in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zillow: High Risk, High Reward – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zillow launches Offers in Austin, San Antonio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HOUSING STOCKS: Ranking the U.S. neighborhoods that deliver the best returns on investment – The Business Journals” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zillow note offering needed for Homes – analyst – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow plans two $500M note offers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold UBSI shares while 88 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 70.10 million shares or 4.12% less from 73.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited has 0.03% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 121,443 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 1,134 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp invested in 636 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 15,601 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Ameriprise Fincl invested in 0.01% or 363,341 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 54,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Fincl Gru Inc Inc holds 12 shares. 8,285 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Bessemer Gru Incorporated has 3,626 shares. Commerce Bancorp stated it has 10,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn stated it has 845,725 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory reported 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United Bankshares Offering Attractive Return – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased Ishares Inc (EWH) stake by 15,000 shares to 100 valued at $3,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 2,293 shares and now owns 46,825 shares. Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) was reduced too.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,943 activity. The insider Weddle Mary K bought 2,300 shares worth $80,943.