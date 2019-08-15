Total (TOT) Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Trimmed Position by $2.01 Million; Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Trimmed Its Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Position by $2.71 Million; Stock Value Declined

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) by 88.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 100,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% . The institutional investor held 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 113,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Chesapeake Lodging Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 159,367 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has declined 12.38% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q Adjusted FFO/Share 69c-73c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Lodging Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHSP); 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 43 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q EPS 11c; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust 1Q Comparable RevPAR Up 3.5%; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Total (TOT) by 75.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 36,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 11,693 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $651,000, down from 48,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Total for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.08. About 1.28M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 10/04/2018 – Total: MoU Is to Build Petrochemical Complex in Saudi Arabia; 02/05/2018 – Total: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on June 1, 2018 Conditions of Availability of the Preparatory Documents; 10/04/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco and Total Sign a Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Giant Petrochemical Complex; 18/03/2018 – Abu Dhabi: Total Consolidates Its Strategic Partnership with ADNOC by Being Awarded Participating Interests in Two New 40-Year; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS LIBYA DEAL ‘IS ONE OF BEST I’VE EVER DONE’; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECT LESS THAN EU40M; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 19/03/2018 – Total Reports Compressor Shutdowns at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal

More notable recent Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Chesapeake Lodging Trust. – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chesapeake Lodging Q1 comp RevPar +1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “EMCI, ZAYO, and CHSP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFII, KEYW, CHSP Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ EFII, KEYW, CHSP – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EMCI, EFII, CHSP and BPL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 208,462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America owns 54,866 shares. Bokf Na owns 100,843 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 90,854 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.02% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 21,529 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 20,600 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.37% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 9,400 shares in its portfolio. 18,191 were accumulated by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 56,486 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management stated it has 20,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 126,545 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd, which manages about $275.43 million and $143.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) by 38,810 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,169 activity.

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.31B for 9.46 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Venezuela oil partners fear reach of latest U.S. sanctions – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.