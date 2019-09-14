Total Systems Services (TSS) Stock Rose While Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Holding; Benefitfocus (BNFT) Holding Boosted by Selz Capital Llc

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) by 186.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 100,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.18% . The hedge fund held 154,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 53,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Benefitfocus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.24. About 171,769 shares traded. Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) has declined 17.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical BNFT News: 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 79c-Adj Loss/Shr 54c; 03/05/2018 – BENEFITFOCUS 1Q REV. $62.4M, EST. $58.5M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 44c-Adj Loss/Shr 38c; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees FY Rev $250M-$258M; 03/05/2018 – Benefitfocus 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 20/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Delivers 123% ROI for ASRC, Nucleus Research Finds; 14/03/2018 – Benefitfocus Sees 1Q Rev $57.5M-$59.5M; 24/04/2018 – Benefitfocus Extends Stk Ownership to All Employees; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 46.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 7,853 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 14,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.00 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.52 million for 29.45 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boston Pptys Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 2,444 shares to 29,586 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 by 25,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Third-Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE: TSS) on Behalf of Total System Shareholders and Encourages Total System Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Cap Management has 0.06% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Dupont Corp has 0.09% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 30,316 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 6,574 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.08% or 38,947 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 40,001 shares. Massachusetts Fin Co Ma stated it has 0.16% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation owns 323 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 20,765 shares in its portfolio. Water Island Ltd holds 0.24% or 39,636 shares in its portfolio. 100,000 were accumulated by Alberta Invest Mngmt. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated accumulated 440,007 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 44 shares. Advisory Limited Co holds 0.04% or 5,018 shares. Svcs holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.67, from 2.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold BNFT shares while 19 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 0.45% less from 31.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Macquarie Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Vanguard Gru Inc has 2.46M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 11,647 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 25,181 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 113,078 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 493,514 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Campbell & Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Co reported 14,478 shares. Cortina Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT). Fmr Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) for 4.79 million shares. Bamco Inc stated it has 4.14M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 205,048 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership holds 335,805 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 26,358 shares.