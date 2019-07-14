Total Systems Services (TSS) Stake Has Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose While Halcyon Management Partners LP Decreased Its Holding

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07 million shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Total Implied Enterprise Value of Approximately $59 B for Sprint and Approximately $146 B for the Combined Co; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q EPS 2c; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares to 97,124 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp. (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 7,779 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 67,067 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leavell Invest has invested 1.27% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 2,800 shares. Ls Invest Lc reported 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Lpl stated it has 18,739 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hartford Investment Management invested 0.05% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Wells Fargo Mn has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1.93 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6,026 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 13,136 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,140 shares in its portfolio. 7,105 were reported by Tru Of Virginia Va. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 137,416 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership owns 53,567 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) shares were sold by Todd Paul M. $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by WOODS M TROY. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548 on Friday, February 8. $787,471 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “EE, AMBR, and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Total System Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Fintech Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Utah Retirement Systems, a Utah-based fund reported 58,020 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 73,198 shares. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated holds 233,100 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 9,999 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited holds 0.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6.42 million shares. Amg National Tru State Bank reported 20,782 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 75 shares. Illinois-based Zacks Invest Management has invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Halcyon Mngmt Partners LP stated it has 1.83% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sageworth Tru invested in 33 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 0.04% or 24,346 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 5 shares.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 178,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).