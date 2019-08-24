Total Systems Services (TSS) Shareholder Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding; Trb Advisors LP Raised Its Stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by $9.35 Million

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 280% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 56,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 76,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $6.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.98. About 3.33M shares traded or 7.40% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total Systems Services (TSS) by 15.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 44,103 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 38,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total Systems Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 1.05 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The holds 0.04% or 30,893 shares. Barnett & Commerce accumulated 0.03% or 476 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Company has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,943 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0% or 50 shares. Asset Management One Limited accumulated 85,244 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.08% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 38,690 shares. 242,614 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Kepos Limited Partnership accumulated 64,683 shares. Numerixs Tech invested in 0.11% or 8,468 shares. Bridgewater Associate Ltd Partnership reported 3,149 shares. 29,142 were accumulated by Korea Investment. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 24,242 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 1.03M shares. 102 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Guardian Life Of America holds 0.01% or 473 shares.

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75M and $769.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 8,188 shares to 97,124 shares, valued at $13.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,364 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle (NSRGY).

