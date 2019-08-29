Total System Services (TSS) Valuation Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $3.19 Million; Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Trimmed by $5.49 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Total System Services (TSS) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 33,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 160,485 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 194,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Total System Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 651,580 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 274,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.05% . The hedge fund held 2.62M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.53 million, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 411,140 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 7.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.21% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $73.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 742,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold PDM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 102.65 million shares or 0.01% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Partners Management Company invested in 0.01% or 23,495 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 0.01% or 45,000 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Landscape Cap Mgmt holds 11,110 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Tiaa Cref Inv Lc stated it has 265,643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 392,806 shares. Raymond James Fin Services Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 32,068 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Llc invested in 0.37% or 82,048 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 421,024 shares. D E Shaw & Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 10,257 shares. Vanguard Group has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM). Natixis LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 161,245 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) owns 0% invested in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) for 24 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Lc Tn holds 148 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 21,912 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 336,063 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 2.57M shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management holds 6 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 59,064 shares. 315,170 were reported by Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Com. Kornitzer Mgmt Incorporated Ks reported 0.33% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 166,881 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 44 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has 5,891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Rbf Capital Ltd reported 10,000 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,608 shares.