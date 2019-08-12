Total System Services (Tss) (TSS) Stock Value Rose While Augustine Asset Management Lowered by $499,704 Its Stake; Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Raised Waters (WAT) Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services (Tss) (TSS) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc sold 5,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 48,963 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 54,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services (Tss) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 974,686 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 09/04/2018 – INNOTEC TSS AG TSSG.F – IN 2017, SALES OF EUR 98.0 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 101.6 MILLION YR AGO; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 880.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 45,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 50,484 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 5,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 490,412 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 2:21:10 P.M. ORDER OF BUSINESS – Ms. Waters of California asked unanimous consent to modify; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82 million and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa (Aa) by 13,024 shares to 29,504 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy (Su) (NYSE:SU) by 43,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc (Tpr).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc has 11,173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability owns 4,186 shares. British Columbia Inv Management Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 30,478 shares. 6,700 were reported by Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc has 6,026 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp owns 936,788 shares. 119,314 were reported by Leavell Investment Management. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership reported 0.46% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mackenzie reported 0% stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership accumulated 53,567 shares. Blair William Company Il reported 0% stake. Pitcairn owns 8,613 shares. First Tru Lp reported 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bp Public Ltd Co owns 21,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.99 million shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Total System Services Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces Investigation of Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Keeley Asset Management Comments on Total System Services – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 16,235 shares to 5,447 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 341,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,153 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.