Total System Services (TSS) Stock Value Rose While Quantitative Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Position by $2.26 Million; Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Rose While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Decreased Its Position

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Dollar General (DG) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 283,221 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.28 million, down from 287,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Dollar General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $160.02. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 48.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc sold 17,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 18,715 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 36,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59M shares traded or 511.56% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 09/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Total System $Benchmark 5Y +135a, 10Y +165a; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,955 are owned by Arbor Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 323 shares. Cibc Asset owns 18,268 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 131,300 were reported by Hsbc Hldgs Plc. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 3,903 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc invested in 0% or 43 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 21,069 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.01% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Switzerland-based Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.13% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Alpine Associate Mgmt holds 729,000 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 1,413 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Putnam Invests Ltd owns 6,866 shares.

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $531.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,983 shares to 5,914 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,682 shares, and has risen its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $203.53M for 28.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Com Bk (NYSE:NYCB) by 81,665 shares to 6.62 million shares, valued at $66.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 40,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares And, Kentucky-based fund reported 1,500 shares. 107 are owned by Cls Ltd. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0.07% or 447,783 shares. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 42 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi invested 3.44% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited reported 47,814 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,737 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 0.08% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 2,830 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toth Finance Advisory has invested 0% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pittenger & Anderson reported 2,495 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 0.03% or 25,269 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin accumulated 0.18% or 529,428 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake.