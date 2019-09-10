Total System Services (TSS) Stock Rose While Azimuth Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Unum Group (UNM) Shares Declined, Aviance Capital Partners Upped Its Stake

Aviance Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 35,921 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 24,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 926,872 shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 22/05/2018 – Unum Raises $300 Million At 6.25%; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 01/05/2018 – UNUM SEES FY OPER EPS +17% TO +23%; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 03/04/2018 – Unum joins as an anchor partner to Plug and Play lnsurtech

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 41,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 99,595 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.46 million, down from 140,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $134.33. About 290,147 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.19, REV VIEW $3.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – TSYS WILL PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR BANK’S COMMERCIAL CARD PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Encourages Unum Group Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Unum Group Announces Increase to Maximum Tender Amount – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric Bankruptcy Fears Put Into Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,993 shares to 20,501 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,783 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Service has 0.2% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 169,914 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Grp reported 326,943 shares. Bank Of America Corp De reported 829,395 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 18,600 shares stake. Guardian Life Of America reported 0% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.08% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Moreover, First Manhattan Communications has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Fiduciary Tru holds 6,041 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 27,400 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 750 shares. First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 7,109 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Hartford Inv Mngmt reported 25,611 shares stake. 21,885 were accumulated by Ls Advsr Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division reported 16,969 shares stake. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Dynamic Capital Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Fulton Bancshares Na invested in 2,227 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 15,639 shares. Clean Yield Grp invested in 0% or 50 shares. 23,265 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Alphamark Lc accumulated 1.96% or 48,825 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited reported 14,495 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 385,464 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa stated it has 194,909 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs invested in 21,912 shares or 0% of the stock. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc invested in 341 shares. Psagot Invest House accumulated 100,475 shares.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 3.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TSS’s profit will be $193.62 million for 29.20 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Aphria, Hibbett Sports, and Total System Services Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,068 shares to 15,008 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J.B. Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).