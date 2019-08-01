Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Decatur Capital Management Decreased Holding; Pembroke Management LTD Holding in Healthstream (HSTM) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 911,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, down from 927,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $924.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 46,162 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has risen 2.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q EPS CONT OPS 11C, EST. 6C; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream’s Robert Frist Will Remain CEO and Chairman; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc. (TSS) by 32.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 39,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 81,918 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 121,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total System Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 532,124 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY INCLUDES A $50 MLN SUB-FACILITY FOR ISSUANCE OF STANDBY LETTERS OF CREDIT – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest State Bank Trust Division holds 0.22% or 16,969 shares. Aimz Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,750 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,223 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 749,210 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 234,716 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 8,200 shares. Asset Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 11,561 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 88,572 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 17.31 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smith Graham Inv Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 1.18M shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 5,402 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has 0.03% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. WOODS M TROY sold $4.36 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8. WEAVER DORENDA K had sold 2,297 shares worth $209,548. Another trade for 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 was sold by Todd Paul M. Another trade for 11,273 shares valued at $1.03 million was sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III.

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14,302 shares to 66,163 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 37,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.99% or 623,046 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.05% or 10,000 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 47,200 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 0.01% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) for 268,820 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 0% or 90,054 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 11,009 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 79 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 62,494 shares. Century holds 276,112 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Finance Ptnrs Incorporated invested in 83,181 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 59,201 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alphaone Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 71,402 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 0% or 17,406 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares to 548,245 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $388,500 activity.

