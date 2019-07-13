Total System Services (TSS) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Has Decreased Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Position in Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Boosted as Shares Rose

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, up from 90,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 1.78M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa decreased its stake in Total System Services Inc (TSS) by 33.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa sold 51,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,235 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 billion, down from 151,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Total System Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34 million shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Rev $987.2M; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $3,900 MLN TO $4,000 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 27/03/2018 – TSYS Consumer Payment Study: More Americans Embracing Cutting-Edge Payment Methods; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Stearns Group has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wisconsin-based Sadoff Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.42% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 26,525 were reported by Mathes. 297 are owned by Horrell Cap Mgmt. Colonial Trust Advsr holds 32,414 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.38% stake. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Incorporated stated it has 3,300 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Botty Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 2,590 shares. 77,260 were accumulated by Finemark Retail Bank & Tru. Moreover, Fin Advisory Grp has 0.06% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). North Star Asset has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 10,571 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Putnam Invs Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 2.27 million shares. 21,340 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 32,382 shares to 260,456 shares, valued at $21.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 366,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,634 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Kozanian Hagop H sold $785,791 worth of stock or 7,800 shares. Another trade for 15,798 shares valued at $1.60M was made by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. $743,400 worth of stock was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658. TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF sold 4,075 shares worth $418,992. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was sold by Barker Ellen.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 144,520 shares to 286,408 shares, valued at $4.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 14,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.05 per share. TSS’s profit will be $201.74 million for 28.97 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Total System Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.87% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Capital Management Co Ltd Partnership reported 0.72% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 44,103 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 126,166 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.12% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.02% or 99,587 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd has invested 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). 22,229 are held by Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Utah Retirement invested in 33,968 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.09 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.39% or 67,934 shares in its portfolio. Bernzott Capital Advsrs invested in 1.85% or 160,485 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).